Newton County Food Basket Brigade gives food to those in need

NEOSHO, Mo. — Saturday marked the culmination of a season of giving for the Newton County Food Basket Brigade.

The day started with four U-Hauls and multiple truckloads of dinners being delivered across Newton county–including to assisted living centers.

Participants could also come out to receive their meals in a drive-thru style pickup.

Around 50 volunteers prepared baskets for about 700 families.

“It makes you feel good,” said steering committee member Ann Hamlet. “It’s the Christmas atmosphere. After we’re done with this, then you can start feeling like we’ll have given. I’ve helped my community, I’ve done what I’m supposed to do and it’s just a good feeling.”

Hamlet says volunteers “came running” to help after seeing advertisements about the opportunity to give back to their neighbors.