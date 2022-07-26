A three vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 43 and Gum Road in Newton County, Missouri, sends two people to the hospital.

Three car accident backs up afternoon traffic on Highway 43

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A three vehicle crash in Newton County sends two people to the hospital, and causes traffic to back up for several miles.

The accident happened just after 2:00 p.m. (7/26) at the intersection of Highway 43 and Gum Road.

The crash involved two passenger cars and a Jeep.

Authorities with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said one person with moderate injuries was taken from the scene of the crash, by ambulance, to Freeman hospital in Joplin.

Another person with minor injuries was later taken to the hospital by private car.

For about an hour after the initial crash, Highway 43 in Newton County was backed up with traffic for several miles, while Redings Mill Fire and several towing companies cleared crash debris from the intersection.

You can find more information in the official Missouri State Highway Patrol Accident Report, HERE.