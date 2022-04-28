NEOSHO, Mo. — Newton County is now half a million dollars closer to resolving a tax dispute with the City of Neosho.

This week, the county paid $535,000 to the city — money owed due to the “Tax Increment Financing” or TIF District. County paperwork indicates it addresses TIP funding from 2017 through 2021. Newton County had previously paid the city $120,000 covering payments for 2015 and 2016.

Attorneys for the city say they are still working to finalize the overall total. The city filed the lawsuit last year claiming the county hadn’t made a TIF payment since 2015.