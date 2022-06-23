NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Newton County currently has a bridge project underway. The Route E bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Granby, is currently closed for construction.

There will be 250 bridges across the state undergoing construction, as part of Governor Mike Parson’s Focus on Bridges Program.

This 1976 bridge sees about 1,400 vehicles each day.

MODOT is currently working to reseal the bridge deck and add new barrier walls and guard rails.

Officials with MODOT have a detour for those commuting.

“We implemented a detour, so if you go to the south side of Granby, travel over to 59, up through Diamond, and then back across to the north side of E. And that’s about a 20-minute detour,” said Marvin Morris, Area Engineer, MODOT.

The goal is to finish up the bridge by the beginning of November.