NEWTON COUTNY, Mo. — A Joplin area organization does more than just build new homes, they can also help repair existing houses.

The Joplin Area Habitat For Humanity has a program called “Critical Home Repair” which has been in effect for some time in Jasper County. Now they can provide the same service to qualifying home owners in Newton County.

“We received approximately $550,000 to address 20 eligible owner occupied homes for home owners for critical home repair needs, such as roof replacement, window replacement, heat and air replacement and also accessibility modifications,” said Bryan West, Habitat For Humanity Community Development Manager.

The program is income based and requires home owners to foot as much as 9% of the total cost of repairs.

If you live in Newton County and want more information, call the number on your screen, 417-782-6533.