NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A Newton County court dispute now has a possible solution on file.

Newton County Commissioners have submitted a plan to expand court facilities, as required by the judge. The proposal includes building a fourth courtroom in a nearby court annex, along with a jury deliberation room and office space. It also continues court access to the historic courtroom two days a week, with the potential for additional days as needed.

The court case centers around the use of the historic courtroom as commission office space, while the County’s fourth judge has no full-time courtroom.