NEWcaps program helping Neosho students learn more about career pathways

NEOSHO, Mo. — It’s never too early to start mapping out a career pathway. That’s why upper classmen from an area high school traveled to a local college campus on September 22nd.

Neosho high school seniors Kelly Lay and Collin Gray are getting a rare chance to hear from successful business men and women in Neosho. It’s the type of information you might not find in a book.

Its part of the NEWcaps Program. This is the first year for the NEWcaps Program which is a partnership between the Neosho School District and Crowder College

NEWcaps is a career exploration program that we launched this year at Neosho High School in order to help juniors and seniors start planning for their future pathway beyond college. Kelly Lay, Director, NEWcaps Program Director

This is extremely important for me because it’s going to help me learn like their failures and also their success of what helped them become a successful business. Michelle Lindsay, Neosho H.S. Senior

T.J. Lake is part of the a family run business in Neosho that has weathered the test of time.

My dad started the shop as a kid so I kind of grew up in it and he’s retired now but wanted to hopefully inspire these kids to tackle their own business and feel like that there’s lots of opportunities if people want to take the chance and put in the hard work that it takes to make it happen. T.J. Lake, Twin Oaks Custom Cabinets

Neosho senior Collin Gray wants to go into the allied health field and is hoping events like this one give him a better idea of which part of it might be best for him.

I’m hoping to see what kind of career I’m looking towards in the healthcare strand, and to see a little bit more about what’s going to be expected of me. Collin Gray, Neosho H.S. Senior

As part of the program, students can job shadow professionals already succeeding in the real world, and even earn some college credit in the process.