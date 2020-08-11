New Zealand sees first COVID-19 case in 102 days

After reaching the milestone of 100 days without a COVID-19 case two days ago, New Zealand saw their first case in 102 days today. Prime minister Jacinda Ardern addressed New Zealanders in a late-night update, confirming four new cases detected in Auckland according to Sky News. Ardern announced Auckland will be placed on lockdown while the remainder of the country will be placed under level two restrictions. Auckland will see level three restrictions for three days, until Midnight on Friday.

According to the New Zealand Herald, an alert sent to New Zealander’s phones read “… Positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified in a household in the Auckland Region. …” Ardern announced the four confirmed cases are in one family, though reported from an unknown source. The family currently resides in their home, though Ardern has discussed moving the family to a quarantined facility.

“We’re asking people in Auckland to stay home to stop the spread,” Ardern said in the New Zealand Herald. “Act as if you have COVID, and as though people around you have COVID.”

New Zealand last went into level 4 lockdown March 24, level 3 April 27, level 2 May 13, and level 1 June 9, wrote the New Zealand Herald. Those currently in Auckland who need to go home to a different region are permitted to, though further advice for these individuals and those who recently traveled to the area will disperse soon.

According to the New Zealand Ministry of Health, they are following protocol and by continuing contract-tracing of close and casual contact with the infected persons. For those in New Zealand, there is no barrier for individuals suspected to have cold or flu symptoms to get tested, as tests are free.

“I’ve said it previously, but it’s even more relevant now, if you are offered a test, please take it,” said Ashley Bloomfield, Director General of Health in the Ministry of Health media release.

In their media release, the Ministry of Health urges that individuals take the same actions taken previously during the pandemic in order to curb the spread. These include continuing hand hygiene, coughing/sneezing into the elbow, stay home if you or a family member is sick and contact Healthline about a test, practicing physical distancing, wearing a mask in public or where it is difficult to physically distance.

“This case is a wake-up call against any complacency that may have set in.” Bloomfield said in the media release. “We cannot afford to let this virus spread. We have seen how quickly it can lead to a wider resurgence in communities overseas. Places that have had COVID-19 under control have seen flare-ups and gone back into a full lockdown. We are working to not let that happen here. We’ve done this before and we can do it again.”