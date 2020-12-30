New Year, more impaired drivers?

Will the pandemic impact the number of intoxicated drivers this New Year's Eve? Local law enforcement answers, and discuss how to avoid impaired driving

The COVID-19 pandemic has altered many aspects of 2020, including holidays, but is it likely that it will impact the number of intoxicated drivers for New Year’s Eve—one of the days with the highest amount? According to Jared Delzell, Traffic Sargant with the Joplin Police Department, the answer is not likely.

Delzell said that while New Year’s Eve is often a night of high alcohol consumption, it’s difficult to know what will happen—especially in a pandemic. Though, he does not foresee a higher nor lower number than previous years.

“It’s really hard to say what the pandemic is going to do,” Delzell said. “… Obvisouly more places are open, typically, on New Year’s Eve that would allow those festivities to occur. So, we do see an increase around New Year’s.”

According to Delzell, the number of intoxicated drivers during 2020 stayed pretty steady, except for a dip in the April/May timeframe, along with a small increase during the period when restaurants sold to-go alcoholic drinks. With the pandemic, though, he said people want to get out of their homes, so it is unpredictable what may happen this New Year’s Eve.

With ride services like Lyft and Uber, though, Delzell said they’re seeing less and less intoxicated drivers.

"New Year's Eve is, you know, there's a heightened number of impaired drivers," Delzell said. "With the ride services like Lyft, Uber, taxis, and things like that we see a little bit less. We see people being aware that, 'hey, this is a big weekend for celebration or for partying,' and it's reasonable to think that more officers are on the street, and as more officers are on the street they see them more and so there's more of a reminder. …"

As intoxicated driving oftentimes increase on New Year’s Eve, this does include more than just drunk driving, as Delzell said the key word is “impairment.”

“Well, intoxicated driving is typically something that’s thought of as just alcohol, but as we’ve progressed and seen more instances of fatal crashes involving impairment—impairment is the word, you know drugs can impair you, prescription medications can impair you, marijuana, alcohol, all of those things impair your or inhibit your ability to operate a vehicle safely and judge reaction times, judge distance,” Delzell said. “Specifically important when you’re pulling out of a side street or a parking lot, it’s important to be able to judge distance and closing speed to determine if you can safely enter the roadway or not. So, impairment being the big word.”

As marijuana is medically legal in Missouri, and has been since 2018, Delzell said that marijuana has contributed to intoxicated or impaired driving. He added that it’s important for individuals to know how much they are taking prior to driving, similar to when taking other prescription medications.

“I mean, you know, over the years we’ve seen an increase in marijuana being a contributing factor to collisions,” Delzell said. “I think we hold that to the same standard of just responsibility like with anything, you know people take prescription medication for legitimate illnesses and you need to be aware of what you’re taking and of your level of alertness while you’re operating a vehicle. So, that doesn’t really change anything, it’s just that officers being visible to different clues and different driving behaviors are affected by those drugs or the alcohol.”

For those who will be on the road this New Year’s Eve, Delzell advises that they be aware of other vehicles on the road, don’t be in a hurry, buckle up, and get a sober ride home if under the influence. He specified that for those who are designated drivers, that they ensure they do not consume alcohol.

The Joplin Police Department will be on duty throughout the New Year weekend keeping an eye out for intoxicated drivers.

“We’ll have some Facebook posts just to try to remind people, specifically at times when they may be going out—and it stretches beyond New Year’s Eve, through the entire weekend—so we want to get that information out kind of fresh on people’s minds as they go out,” Delzell said. “We also will have extra officers on the street, hopefully they’re maintaining visibility and people are seeing them and also reminded that the officers are out there—just because it’s a holiday doesn’t mean they’re taking a break, that isn’t the case, they’ll be out looking for those impaired drivers and making car stops … and educating them and making sure they’re safe to be behind the wheel.”