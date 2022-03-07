WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City athletics is expanding its options for kids to play soccer.

City crews are getting ready to start adding a new soccer field near the existing soccer fields. Webb City officials say the soccer program is very popular, prompting to plan to add extra facilities.

The new space will be lighted and have its own fencing for safety. And even more work is planned for the future.

“There should be the beginning of a new parking lot to the east of the soccer fields – you know we’ve always not liked the set up for the soccer fields. The concession stand is next to the tennis courts and kids have to cross that roadway. We’ve marked it as best we can but it’s still dangerous,” said Webb City Administrator Carl Francis.

The new soccer field will sit in the space that formerly served as the rodeo grounds.