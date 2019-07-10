New walking trail coming to south Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — A new walking trail will soon take shape in south Joplin.

City Council members have approved a contract to build the St. John’s Trail.

It runs along St. John’s Boulevard from 28th to 32nd Street.

The new trail will connect both the Mohaska Trail and the walking path in Mercy Park to the south.

David Glenn is a Joplin Walker and says, “Much better to have a park like this and walking trails to come out and spend some of your idle time. And my wife and I are here all the time, so we really enjoy it and to know that it’s going to be expanded is really good news.”

The project is expected to cost $725,000, funded by a disaster grant and the City Parks & Stormwater Tax.

Work should be complete in October.