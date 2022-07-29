A new walking bridge is installed at Kellogg Lake, in Carthage, Missouri. The arch-shaped walking bridge allows the public to more easily access the grounds surrounding the lake.

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A new feature added to Kellogg Lake in Carthage, Missouri is dedicated to the public.

A dedication ceremony for a newly installed walking bridge took place along the banks of Kellogg Lake Thursday evening (7/28).

David Lawhon, President of the Kellogg Lake Board, officially presented the bridge to those who gathered for the event.

Fabrication of the arch-shaped bridge was completed in 2021, and was positioned in place back in May of this year.

The new walking bridge connects two peninsulas that extend into Kellogg Lake, allowing residents to more easily access the land surrounding the lake.

“With cleaning up the property here on this end of the lake, and now a pedestrian bridge, it gives somebody the opportunity to maybe exercise, stand on the bridge, reflect in the water for a little bit and meditate,” said David Lawhon, President of the Kellogg Lake Board.

The walking bridge took nearly a month to construct, at a cost of $20,000.