JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — State-of-the-art technology is giving new options to disabled voters.

Jasper county election workers trained today on the new I.C.X. voting technology.

It incorporates an audio ballot so blind voters can cast a ballot independently. The machine then prints out the choices so that ballot can be fed into county ballot-counting machines.

“It is going to allow those who are visually impaired the ability to listen to the ballot. They actually have audio that’s going to be on the machine that they listen to. And with a joystick controller that’s kind of like an Xbox controller, they can, with the controller, vote the ballot,” said Charlie Davis, Jasper Co. Clerk

Blind voters will be able to use the new option on the primary ballot on August 2nd.