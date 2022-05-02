CARTHAGE, Mo. — Missouri voters will see two big elections later this year — and changes on the political map mean you should double-check your districts before you vote. State law requires every Missouri County to send out new voter ID cards this year. That will show any district changes prompted by the 2020 Census.

Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis says it’s important to check your card as soon as you get it.

“People can look at their voter ID card because on the voter ID card, it will tell you all the specifics. Whose your state senator, state representative, the congressional district. What ward you are in if you live inside the city. So we tell people, look at your voter ID card and we kind of stress, make sure the information is current on there,” said Davis.

Davis adds Jasper County voter ID cards will likely go out in the next couple of weeks.