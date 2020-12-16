New video scoreboard expected for Junge Stadium

The Joplin Board of Education approved two new projects for Junge Stadium estimated at $800,000 at Tuesday night’s meeting: a video scoreboard and press box upgrade. The two projects combined are expected to be community-funded.

The video scoreboard will be used by students at Joplin High School in the audio/video productions classes as a learning tool. The press box upgrade will include a 25-foot expansion on each side. Kerry Sachetta, assistant superintendent of operations, said they have thought about these projects for several years.

“… Improving the fan experience at the game but also melding that with the experience of our students that they do so well with, with our video productions class that we’ve had since the early 2000s,” Sachetta said. “And the product that they put out through Facebook Live and through Youtube, that we wanted to give them an excellent experience too, to be able to produce our games. And it’s also for our community.”

Sachetta said they’re working to engage with potential community advertisers in order to allow the projects to be community-funded. These advertisers would have their advertisements on the scoreboard, commercials during games, and more.

“… But it also gives our students an opportunity to work on those advertisements and those commercials, much like a television station,” Sachetta said. “So we’re excited about that, and also bringing in new additional partners that want to advertise in addition to during the game and we’ll develop those packages as we go. And then also so someone to be able to provide an advertising naming of the press box, that opportunity is out there as well.”

The board also approved a purchase of about 600 Chromebooks for all of Joplin Schools’ fifth grade students. The cost will be funded by the CARES Act Funds. They also approved a replacement for van #24 that was lost due to an accident in November. The cost of the replacement van will be funded by the 2020-2021 Capital Outlay Budget.

Crossland provided an update on both the Kelsey Norman Addition and the new Elementary School on Dover Hill, showing updated designs and budget. They presented that they are currently in the design development phase of the Elementary School on Dover Hill and that they added 3,000 square feet to the design since they last met with the board. They said the next step is that they recommend the board consider approval of the presented design. The board decided to consider approval at the next meeting. Schedule for the Dover Hill Elementary School is for 100 percent design development in January 2021, construction starts in April 2021, and construction is completed in August 2022.

A naming committee for the Elementary School on Dover Hill was approved, comprising of numerous individuals both on and off the board.