CARTHAGE, Mo. — A tradition in Carthage is getting a cleanup.

This afternoon the Alliance of Southwest Missouri” held its first annual “Sudstock” in Carthage Municipal Park.

The event is a spin on its annual “Mudstock” obstacle course and instead focused on clean fun with foam cannons, water from a fire truck, slip and slides and bounce houses.

The nonprofit hopes today’s event encourages parents to talk to their kids about drug prevention.

“This event is something that is really promoting a lot of we talk about protective factors and family is one of those things. The more things that we can integrate into kids lives at an early age that encourages them to make positive choices and have healthy self-esteem the better off they are going to be and we know that,” said Kate Kelley, Carthage Caring Communities Coalition Coordinator.

Families enjoyed free hotdogs and ice cream during the event.