New study lists best value colleges in Missouri

ST. LOUIS– Is someone in your family trying to decide where to go to college? SmartAsset is out with a new study on the colleges that give students the best return on their educational investment.

Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla came in number one in the state followed by Washington University then the University of Missouri – Columbia.

The financial technology company determined the best value colleges by looking at things like scholarships and grants, starting salary, tuition, living costs, and retention rate.

You can find an interactive map on SmartAssets.com as well as more information on the study.