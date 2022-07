JOPLIN, Mo. — A project focusing on streetscaping in Downtown Joplin is getting a big financial boost.

Main Street from 8th to 15th will get new sidewalks.

The Federal Consolidated Appropriations Act will pitch in $3 million toward the overall price tag of $6 million.

The city had started the original Main Street streetscaping project back in 2008 but had not yet upgraded these seven blocks.