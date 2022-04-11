NEOSHO, Mo. — Scammers are pushing a fake t-shirt fundraiser, posing as a local fire department.

A board member from the Neosho Fire Department received a text this weekend, with a prompt to buy shirts to support the Neosho Fire Department. The scammer asked for the number of shirts the board member wanted and for their payment information.

There is also Neosho Fire Department in Wisconsin, but they were contacted and have no affiliation with these texts.

“People even wanna help out the Fire Department as best they can but we just want to make sure and alert them so they know not to give money to this because it’s not going to us, to the city, or the fire protection district,” said Aaron Houk-Fire Chief City Of Neosho .

The Fire Department does create a t-shirt for the “Celebrate Neosho” event the last Saturday of June every year.