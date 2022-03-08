NEOSHO, Mo. — A unique, new, dining option will be making it’s way to the Square in Neosho.

A Newton County couple is in the process of rehabbing some space across from the County Courthouse that will be called “Eastside Social.” Charlotte Ward says she and her husband were hoping to renovate three buildings for the business, but she says only one of them is still in good enough condition to do so, while the others had to be demolished. But she says that remaining space will be put to good use as patio space.

“When we travel to other areas, Bentonville, some in Joplin, we don’t really have a facility or a place we like to go to that has a relaxed atmosphere and really good food and has outdoor patio space so we’ve tried to bring some of those spaces to Neosho and that’s why we’re going and doing what we’re doing back here, we’re gonna offer American comfort food,” said Charlotte Ward, Business Co-Owner.

Ward has been the Newton County Auditor for the past 20 years but will not seek re-election so she can become C.E.O. of she and her husband’s many business ventures including the new restaurant.

The couple hope to have the restaurant open for business by early July.