New resources available to Kansas victims of domestic violence

TOPEKA, Kan. — Communities in Southeast Kansas will soon benefit from more than $1.2 million to help victims of domestic violence.

Governor Laura Kelly announced these new resources will help men and women who are abused, leave difficult situations.

Funding for this is provided through the Kansas Federal Family Violence Prevention and Services Act Grant Program.

Resources the victims will benefit from include programs designed to help them deal with domestic violence as well as money to provide shelter.

And resources to protect themselves in these situations include abuse orders and court accompaniment.

Local counties benefiting from this grant are Barton and Crawford County.