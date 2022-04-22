JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Safeguarding your legal records – that’s the focus of a program for the Jasper County Recorder of Deeds.

Property owners can sign up for alerts, letting them know about any new transactions in the Recorder’s office. The program ties in to recent concerns that cyber thieves could digitally transfer ownership out of your hands. The alerts will let you know immediately if someone else is trying to take property online.

“It won’t be a surprise later that, hey, somebody took my property. Personally I don’t see how that can ahppen. But it’s a crazy world we live in now,” said Charlotte Pickering, Jasper Co. Recorder.

The Recorder of Deeds is in the process of posting the application online. We have the link to their website here.