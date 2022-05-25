CARHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage School District is using a mix-up earlier this year as a chance for more time to educate the community about a proposed bond issue.

The first of three community information sessions was held this morning about constructing a new performing arts center at the high school campus. The $18-million project would be a “no tax” bond, which means taxes would not go up from where they sit today.

A “yes” vote would extend the bond rate for two more years — instead of expiring in 2040, it would expire in 2042. It was originally on the April ballot, but an issue with the signatures on the official paperwork submitted to the Jasper County Election Office pushed it back to August 2nd.

“We just have an amazing program in Carthage for all of the arts, and we’re very fortunate to have just amazing teachers in these great programs, but we need more space. We don’t have an auditorium currently at the high school campus, and so, they’re having to bus over to the old high school to practice any of their performances,” said Lora Phelps of the Performing Arts Center Campaign Committee.

Two more information sessions will be held by the campaign committee. Wednesday, June 1st at 6 PM And, Tuesday, June 7th at noon. They’re held in the Carthage Water and Electrical Plant community room.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Baker will also hold a separate community meeting about the PAC Thursday at 6:30 PM in the current Carthage auditorium.