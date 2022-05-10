MIAMI, Okla. – A new Ottawa County commissioner was sworn in on Tuesday.

Larry McElhaney is filling the remaining term for Steve Chasteen for District Two.

“This is my last meeting,” Chasteen said during Monday’s Ottawa County Commissioners meeting.

Chasteen announced on his political page on April 19 that he had written Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and informed the Board of County Commissioner he was resigning. His post said his reasons for resigning were “solely focused on health, wellbeing, and family.”

The 500-square mile of District Two primarily covers Wyandotte and portions of Peoria and Miami.

Stitt will call a special election within 30 days after the vacancy in the county commissioners’ office occurs, according to state law.

The Ottawa County Election Board confirmed Chasteen’s term expires in 2024.