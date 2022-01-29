PITTSBURG, Ks. — A new organization is looking to restore the past memories of the Four States.

Not Forgotten Barton County Missouri Cemeteries held its first Kansas chili feed today, and its second overall.

Since September last year, the organization has worked to restore and preserve cemeteries that have been vandalized or lost to time.

This includes 32 cemeteries in Barton and Crawford county combined.

“My grandpa always taught us a cemetery is a resting place for people, and it’s very important. I think with people who’ve passed away should have a safe environment to rest in peace, and they should be respected,” says Cynthia Best, Not Forgotten Barton County Missouri Cemeteries.

Money from today’s fundraiser will go towards refurbishing cemeteries and turning them into historically preserved properties.

Even if you didn’t make it out today, donations will be accepted year-round over the phone at 620-670-0515 or by mail.

Not Forgotten Barton County Missouri Cemeteries

PO BOX 1903

Pittsburg, KS 66762