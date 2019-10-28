New Oklahoma bill will provide extra protections to victims of crime

by: Autumn Bracey

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Crime victims in Oklahoma will soon get some extra protections as new legislation takes effect November 1.

House bill 11-02 is an expansion of Marsy’s Law passed on November 6, 2018.

It requires legislators to better outline crime victims rights.

Victims will now have to be told their rights and given documentation of it by a law enforcement officer.

They will also be allowed to attend court hearings of a person who has committed a crime against them, and they can provide input with the case.

Oklahoma’s attorney general, Mike Hunter, is also required to keep information available on his site to help victims connect with resources.

