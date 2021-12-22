New nonprofit ‘recovery home’ in Joplin aims to help women and their families

JOPLIN, Mo. — Many of us will make New Year’s resolutions to better ourselves and for some, that will be trying to break the cycle of addiction. But now there’s a new facility in the area to help with that.

On the outside, it looks just like any other home in the Joplin area. It’s what’s on the inside that separates it from most. Inside these walls as many as ten women are in the process of breaking the cycle of addiction.

“Women ready for the next step in their recovery that have uh gone through like the Lafayette House or New Directions and are ready to get a job, work on a recovery program and and there’re ready to get on with their life,” said Michael Gustafson, an outreach worker at Oxford House Mo.

Oxford House Artemis in Joplin, is a self-run, self-supported, recovery-based home for women and their children, if they have them. Oxford House is a nationwide nonprofit.

There’s been an Oxford House for men in Joplin for the past 30 years, but until last week, there wasn’t one for women.

Gustafson says the women in the facility hold each other accountable for staying on the straight and narrow towards recovery. He says occupants can stay in the home as long as they feel they need to.

It’s a cause near and dear to his heart, because it worked for him, and now he’s paying it forward to help others get reclaim their lives.

“I needed a safe sober place to go and I didn’t have a job, I didn’t have family I could go to and so I interviewed at Oxford House and they gave me a safe, sober place to go and they believed in me until I believed in myself,” said Gustafson.

Each pays $112.00 in fees per week to cover all of the expenses of running a house. He says they do have chores, learn life lessons like budgeting, and must keep going to recovery meetings.

