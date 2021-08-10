New night club/event center coming soon to Joplin

A new source of entertainment for the Joplin area

JOPLIN, Mo. – A new night club/event center is coming soon to Joplin. Locker Room, located at 2331 E 7th St., is set to open by approximately September of this year.

To start out, Locker Room will be open Thursday-Saturday. Thursdays will be set aside for the general public and offer alcohol-free events and shows. Friday-Saturday will be 21+ and provide a night club atmosphere with DJs and other types of entertainers. From there, business hours will expand.

The large venue plans to provide a space for all types of performances and events, like theater productions and more, while also allowing guests to simply hang out, dance and enjoy themselves – all depending on the night.

“We’re going to be a dance club, shows, bands, drag… More than just a night club,” said owner Eric Meehl.

The venue, with a customer area of just under 3,000 feet, features two stages, a dance floor that will double as a seating area, large restrooms, and plans to have a kitchen to serve food.

Meehl is breathing new life into a building that has been closed for ten years. He is waiting on certain permits from the city to move to the final steps, and then renovation can be completed.

The building will be locker room themed with the DJ booth being the “dodge ball cage” and the kitchen being the “concession stand,” for example.

Meehl has had other business ventures over the years and is excited to begin this journey with Locker Room. He believes it’s “something fun for everybody to go out and do.”

When Locker Room opens, Meehl says people should come “to give a new venue a try,” either to dance or to be a fly on the wall.

“Give us a chance,” he said.

To keep up with Locker Room and its opening date, visit its Facebook page.