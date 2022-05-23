NEOSHO, Mo. — A new and improved baseball field is almost finished for a Southwest Missouri City.

Neosho’s Scenic Park is close to finishing it’s new baseball field.

There was an existing field that needed improvement and after planning began in the summer of last year, construction for the new facility started last fall. Park officials say the other baseball fields in Neosho are usually pretty crowded, allowing this one at Scenic Park to be another option.

This baseball field is also now the only diamond in Neosho that is in a no-flood zone.

“We’re trying to improve somewhat, and, you know maybe have a field that’s available for play in an area of town that hasn’t had this type of benefit in years past, so I mean, maybe it’s time,” said Clint Dalbom, Neosho Parks Director.

Dalbom says it will be completed within the next three weeks after putting in the bases, dugout benches, and visitor seating.