PARSONS, Kans. — The “Parsons Historical Society Museum” unveiled its newest addition.

Today the museum held a ribbon cutting for the “Farm Heritage Museum” that sits at 19th and grand.

All the pieces of farm equipment on display were donated and the display cases were created by volunteers.

The museum has been in the works since 2018 and was fully funded by donations.

“Over there we have a wooden rake that a farmer pulled with one horse. When it get full of hay it would automatically flip. That’s probably the oldest pieces is 1880. I think they will get a great education bringing young kids in,” said Ken Ervin, Farm Heritage Museum President.

The museum will be open to the public on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1p.m. to 4p.m.