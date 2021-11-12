New memorial for veterans unveiled in Seneca

SENECA, Mo. — A new memorial is now officially part of Seneca. This is the second memorial to come to City Hall in Seneca.

Making it’s official debut yesterday – the “Seneca Veteran Memorial” is now the second memorial located outside City Hall. It joins a pre-existing military memorial that was built in 2001.

“This is just an addition to it. We don’t want to take anything away from that. Just continuing to show our support for the veterans in our community, and that’s why Seneca’s such a special place,” said Kyler Bard – Brock & Bard Construction Co-Owner.

Costing just under $22,000 – the new memorial includes both the Missouri and American flag, benches, plaques and flags of each branch of the military.

“Seneca’s a very small close knit town, and being able to offer this kind of memorial here to celebrate those that are still here, those that aren’t here any longer with us, it’s a great, it’s a great warm feeling,” said Bard.

Before the memorial — there was nothing.

“All that was there was a bench right here, that was it. And lots of dirt and grass. So that’s where I got the idea that this would be the perfect spot for it,” said Lee Hall – Air Force Veteran.

And being right outside city hall, it’s the location that makes the difference.

“People can see it as they’re driving by, or as their walking by, you know, and just kind of stop, look, admire, whatever, reflect if they wanted to,” said Hall.

As of now, there’s no set plan to add to the memorial — but hall adds some additions, like more benches, could be added in the future. Lee Hall came up with the idea for the memorial before the pandemic — but, due to COVID, it had to wait. And the wait… Well, it was well worth it.