New-Mac Electric returns to normal operations

NEOSHO, Mo. — New-Mac Electric says they will be returning to regular operations.

As of 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, New-Mac Electric Cooperative has returned to normal operations in the aftermath of the extreme, frigid temperatures that hit Southwest Missouri beginning this past weekend.

New-Mac experienced all-time record system loads over the last three days while dealing with temperatures approaching 20 degrees below zero. New-Mac avoided any rolling system blackouts, and the cooperative is extremely grateful of all residential, commercial and industrial customers who did their part to conserve electric usage during this critical time.