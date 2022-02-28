NEOSHO, Mo. — An area utility is looking to help some local teenagers start paying for their college education.

New-Mac Electric Cooperative is now accepting applications for their annual college scholarship program.

This marks the 17th year for New-Mac to award a scholarship to a high school senior in ten different area high schools in southwest Missouri. Each of the scholarships will be $500 a piece.

To find out the requirements to qualify, as well to submit your application, you can follow this link.