New Life Nazarene Church hosts community dinner to help those in need

MIAMI, Okla. — Thanksgiving is just days away, and to help area people in need, New Life Nazarene Church invited residents out for a community dinner.

Church members say it is their mission to reach out to the community and help people around them.

With their Thanksgiving community dinner, they are hoping to make an impact.

Members raised money to host the dinner.

They spent all day peeling potatoes, putting tables up, and carving turkeys, all to make sure everyone was fed.

Wendy Skaggs, Board Secretary New Life Nazarene Church, says, “I think it’s important for people to be seen, to be recognized, and to know that they are loved. No matter what their situation is, they are welcome in the house of God, and that we would happily feed them and enjoy their company.”

Each family who came out were also given a free turkey.

To make sure kids stay warm this winter, they were given hats and gloves.