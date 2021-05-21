New Lamar cleanup ordinance

LAMAR, Mo. — With the help of a new city ordinance officials in Lamar are hoping for a big improvement.

Multiple houses and properties in Lamar have become an eyesore for members of the community.

Tickets were issued in the past to combat the issue. That is, until a couple of months ago.

“With that, in March, we did a pass a new nuisance abatement ordinance that allows us the ability to help work with property owners to help clean up the junk and accumulation, but also remove some of that if need be,” says Rusty Rives, Lamar Assistant City Administrator

City officials hope this new ordinance will help people like August Splitter, who has dealt with poorly kept properties in the past.

“Since I had an adjacent property, I had an old house sitting there that I had purchased and went ahead and had it torn down by the cities request,” says August Splitter, Lamar resident.

Now the city will be making requests. Not to people like Splitter, but to the actual homeowner.

“Once an order is placed on a structure, it goes before city council, then council has a decision to put an order on that house. If they do so, they’ll have 120 days either to make repairs or to remove the structure,” says Rives.

Rives adds another problem they hope the ordinance will take care of is eliminating breeding grounds for animals. Something Splitter says he experienced when taking down a home.

“The fact that we had the animals living in it, it did pose a problem, and maybe a health problem as well. But likewise after I started tearing it down I found out that a homeless person at one time or another lived there”

Rives adds not only do they hope this cleans up Lamar, but also improves the overall health of the community.