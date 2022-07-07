TOPEKA, (KSNT) — Kansas Highway Patrol recruits are getting a pay boost this year.

While the past few recruitment classes have been smaller than usual, ranging from three to eleven recruits, Lt. Candice Breshears, a spokeswoman for the agency, said that she is hoping the extra money will help attract more people, as this year’s final recruitment class approaches.

“We’re very excited to have this new pay increase because we need people to help us keep Kansas citizens safe out on the roadway,” Breshears told Kansas Capitol Bureau. “Hearing that you made an impact on someone just through your interactions with them, that’s huge… it’s rewarding.”

Lt. Breshears said that her day usually starts from her driveway. Each trooper is equipped with their own car that’s updated before hitting 50,000 miles.

While a career at Kansas Highway Patrol, KHP, can start on the roads, Breshears also said there are advancement opportunities as well. After five years, troopers can go to special units, like the agency’s aircraft unit, where they receive special training.

The deadline to apply for this year’s final recruitment class is July 30. The class starts next year in January 2023.

New recruits can get $25.05, while they’re in the academy, then the pay jumps to $27.61 after graduation.

Erica Cebulski, who works as a KHP trooper in Kansas City, said she’s hoping the pay increase will help get more people in the field.

“I know that we’re jumping from call to call to call, so having bigger zones with more people and more help would be really, really great.”

To learn more about KHP recruitment, click here.