JOPLIN, Mo. — A popular chain is opening it’s newest location in Joplin soon.

The new Braum’s store is set to open tomorrow (Tuesday, March 8th) in Joplin at 2510 S. Main St. Operating hours will be from 6 AM – 10:45 PM daily.

A celebration will be held starting Monday, March 21st to commemorate the opening and last until Sunday, March 27th. This celebration will provide scratch-to-win cards to guests which offer a chance to win a variety of prizes from an HD TV to free Braum’s food and merchandise. Only patrons that go inside will receive cards and they will be given out on a first-come-first-serve basis.

This Braum’s will feature a double drive-thru for quicker service and will be able to seat around 75 guests total within the 6,000 sqft building. The building will be the 304th store for the franchise.

The Oklahoma based restaurant chain stocks its grocery with meats, fruits, vegetables, and “fresh-from-the-farm” dairy products. Braum’s only operates within five-states: Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas. The first store opened in 1968.