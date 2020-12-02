New Jasper County Assessor sworn in

JASPER COUNTY — A longtime employee of a Southwest Missouri County office is now running that post.

Lisa Perry has worked for the Jasper County Assessor’s Office since the 1990’s, but her position there changed today.

Perry was sworn in as the County’s 45th Assessor. She says she’s glad that so many members of her family and co-workers were able to witness the event.

“I love the support of all the other county officials, I mean they’re all wonderful, lot’s of knowledge in Jasper County and like I said, big shoes to fill,” said Lisa Perry, Jasper County Assessor.

Perry served as the Chief Deputy Assessor for Connie Hoover who chose not to run for re-election. After Perry was sworn in, so were all 15 of her offices employees.