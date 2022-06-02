PITTSBURG, Kans. — Businesses across Kansas will soon have a new way to get health insurance.

The Chamber Of Commerce Executives of Kansas has partnered with Blue Cross-Blue Shield of Kansas to announce the formation of Chamber Blue of Kansas. The new health plan will allow 38 local chambers and associated businesses to pool their employees and have greater health insurance savings.

Pittsburg Area Chamber Of Commerce President Blake Benson says this was created in response to concerns across the state over insurance affordability.

“It can take a two-person shop in Pittsburg, Kansas, and instead of their pool being two people, now they’re part of a pool of potentially thousands of employees. So it spreads out that risk, and we feel that it won’t only reduce health insurance costs for those businesses, but could also greatly increase the number of businesses that are able to offer health insurance,” said Blake Benson, PACOC President.

The Pittsburg Chamber will host an informational workshop about Chamber Blue on Wednesday at noon.

Coverage is expected to begin in January.