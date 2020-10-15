New hours coming to Joplin Public Library

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Public Library is announcing some schedule changes to the facility.

The library released this statement in regards to their new upcoming business hours:

The Joplin Public Library is pleased to announce an expansion to their business hours. Starting the week of October 19, the Library will be open Monday through Saturday 10 am – 6 pm, and will again add Sunday hours, opening 1 pm – 5 pm.

These changes are part of a continued effort to provide safe and healthy access to Library users, and the public at large, during the pandemic. Hours have been returning in increments since the reopening of the library on June 8. Throughout that time, Library staff have been able to provide many of the original service offerings in creative and alternative ways. However, JPL staff and administration are excited to announce this new schedule, which will restore much of the open-hour accessibility that was available pre-COVID-19.

Director of Joplin Public Library Jeana Gockley elaborates, “Thank you to our users for their continued support and patience as we work through this process. We are striving to balance our community`s need for access with protocols to ensure public and staff safety.”

When visiting the Library in-person, facial coverings are strongly encouraged and individuals are asked to abide by social distancing protocols. Curbside Pickup is also available during all open hours and Library users can access the Library`s digital resources anytime by visiting joplinpubliclibrary.org/online-resources-by-category.

For more information about the expanded hours, please contact Chelsey Gatewood or Jeana Gockley by phone at 417-623-7953 or email at cgatewood@joplinpubliclibrary.org or jgockley@joplinpubliclibrary.org.