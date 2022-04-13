PINEVILLE, Mo. — Things are going as planned when it comes to a new health department in McDonald County.

It will remain in Pineville. It’s being built at the junction of EE and Business-71.

The downtown location is much smaller, and has housed the department for the last 20-years.

County commisioners were able to use funding from the American Rescue Plan to make this project a reality. The new 9,000 square foot facility will include extra parking, along with the ability to have all clinics in-house.

“Actually allow us to have more client rooms to see patients, and actually we can offer some more services and education to the public so. And also it will be, we’ll be able to serve as a drive-through center for immunizations so, during an emergency um, it will be a great location to see to be able to move people through quickly,” said Paige Behm-Administrator Mcdonald County Health Department.

The new health department is expected to be finished by the end of this year.