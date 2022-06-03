GRANBY, Mo. — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held today in Granby to show off what’s on the side of a business.

It’s the Grow Granby Mural on West Valley Street, at the corner of Main and Highway 60.

The 10-by-16 foot project was inspired by the group Grow Granby, and its efforts to revitalize and grow the community.

The group fundraised by selling t-shirts.

The mural depicts a bursting bouquet of dogwood, bluebell, and black-eyed Susan wildflowers. Things that symbolize the growth of the community.

“A lot of people don’t know very much about Southwest Missouri. So, to take pride and ownership in it, even in a small way, means a lot to me,” said Jaclyn Kidd, Mural Designer.

“It’s exciting to be a part of what they’re doing in this town. It’s something that will outlast a lot of times or other things,” said Sydney Angel, Mural Artist.

They say the goal of the mural is to welcome visitors to town and inspire those who currently live there.