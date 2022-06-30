JOPLIN, Mo. — A new candidate is throwing her hat into the race for Missouri’s 7th Congressional District.

Kristen Radaker-Sheafer held her campaign launch at Chaos Brewing Company Thursday evening.

She’s a small business owner with a bakery in Downtown Joplin, a job she says prepares her for understanding what people want.

Her biggest goal is to push past partisanship in Washington.

“I think that everybody is tired of the partisan gridlock in Washington, and if you can’t talk to the other side without assuming that they’re evil then you can’t really get anything done, and I want to work across the aisle to make sure that, you know, all of the opinions of the people of the 7th District are heard in Washington and that they are you know, communicated in a way which anybody can understand where we’re coming from,” said Kristen Radaker-Sheafer, Candidate, (D) MO 7th District Candidate.

Radaker-Sheafer is running as a Democrat for the seat currently held by U.S. Representative Billy Long.

The other two Democratic candidates are:

Bryce Lockwood and John Woodman

The Republican candidates are:

Sam Alexander

Alex Bryant

Eric Burlison

Paul Walker

Camille Lombardi-Olive

Mike Moon

Audrey Richards

Jay Wasson