MIAMI, Okla. — Less than three full months into 2022, the City of Miami is witnessing a boom in business.

The City is doing better than ever. Officials held a grand opening for one business last week — and are now gearing up to hold two more this week.

“We got Pete’s that just opened up on Main Street. Beautiful store, the thing is packed all the time it opened last Monday,” said Mayor Bless Parker, City of Miami.

The City of Miami is seeing the more businesses coming to Main Street and Steve Owens Boulevard.

“The growth in our downtown area is great. We’ve got Lake Chiropractic coming into the heart of Main Street,” said Mayor Parker. “We have iProtect which I know in Joplin has an iProtect store and both of those are having ribbon cuttings this week.”

The City has been working on bringing in new businesses since 2020.

“We are sales-tax driven. If we want to fix those streets, if we want to fix our parks, if we want to have different things like that we need to increase our sales tax revenue. And this will help increase that and give our people a place to shop local.”

He says four more new businesses are coming to Miami and several are relocating.

“This is my hometown, I grew up here. I love Miami. And I want people to love it like I do,” continued Mayor Parker. “I want to be able to give that back to the kids who grew up here. I want them to want to raise their families here. If we don’t start moving things forward there won’t be anything for them here.”

Pete’s moved into a new location a block away on Main Street and is seeing more interest.

“The response is amazing,” said Sarah Vanfleet, Pete’s Manager. “We have more pumps and there’s more accessibility we have off road diesel. Which is great for our farmers and everyone who does the off road. Because you’re not driving out of town to do all that stuff, we have it right here.”

The Mayor says with all the new businesses they are are hoping to expand housing. He is hoping to build 500 houses over the next few years.