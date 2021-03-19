New bridge approved for Neosho waterway

NEOSHO, Mo. — Residents in Neosho will be seeing a new change to Morse Park.

Hickory Creek was approved to have a new bridge that will be 6 feet higher, allow more traffic to safely pass through the stream, and high enough for kayaks to boat through.

In the past, the creek would overflow and flood, with tree debris stopping the flow of the river causing more problems for the park. The current bridge was built in the 1900’s and city officials thought it was time for a change.

Clint Dalbom, Parks Director: “In my mind having a nice bridge here across hickory creek and about the middle of the park. Um it will be a tremendous addition to the park it’s going to be a very very active bridge..”

Dalbom says he hopes construction will start in early July or sometime this fall. The park’s clean up team is removing trees around the river for preparation of the new bridge.