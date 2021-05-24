New athletic facilities in Seneca getting closer to completion

SENECA, Mo. (KODE) – Young athletes in Seneca will have something extra to look forward to this Fall.

School officials say that’s when new athletic facilities will be ready to use.

Construction crews are wrapping up the dirt work phase of new space for baseball, softball and track that sits just north of town.

“You can see it now when you’re up there. And so right now they’re running drainage, they’re going to be doing concrete work,” says Dr. Brandon Eggleston, Seneca R-7 Superintendent.

Seneca voters approved funding for the new facilities at the polls last November.