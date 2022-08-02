The Joplin School District hires Edward Raschen as one of the new Assistant Principals at Joplin High School.

New hire previously served as assistant principal at Unified School District #506 in Altamont, Kansas

JOPLIN, MO. — The Joplin School District has hired a new assistant principal to join the high school school administration.

Edward Raschen was chosen as the new Assistant Principal at Joplin High School.

He succeeds Jacob Williams, who was recently named principal of South Middle School for the 2022-2023 school year.

”We are super excited for Mr. Raschen to join our team at Joplin High School. He brings with him a wealth of experience and a heart for students, teachers, and staff. I know Mr. Raschen will be an excellent fit for the Greatest High School in the Universe,” said Joplin High School Principal, Dr. Stephen Gilbreth.

Raschen holds Bachelors of Art and History degrees from Southwestern College, followed by a Masters of Liberal Arts and History, plus a Masters of Science in School leadership, both from Baker University in Kansas.

He also holds an Educational Specialist degree for Advanced Studies in Leadership from Pittsburg State University and is currently working toward a Doctorate in Educational Administration from the University of Kansas.

The Joplin School District said Raschen’s professional experience includes his most recent position as Assistant Principal at Unified School District #506 in Altamont, Kansas, where he previously also served as Athletic Director, teacher and had coaching duties for basketball, football and track.

He previously worked as an educator and coach at Unified School District #445 in Coffeyville, Kansas, where

he served on the Curriculum Development Team, the Building Leadership Team and acted as Department Chair.

“I am truly blessed and humbled to become a part of the Joplin High School team. I look forward to serving the Joplin High School students, family members, faculty, staff and administrators. Go Eagles!” said Raschen.

In addition to his professional and education qualifications, Raschen currently serves as a commissioned officer for the Kansas Army National Guard.