GROVE, Okla. — An ongoing partnership in Northeast Oklahoma has resulted in a new addition in Grove.

That would be a new ambulance for Grove EMS. It was formally presented during a ceremony this afternoon.

The process to get the $266,000 vehicle took about 3-months. A partnership between the Grove EMS Board and Integris Grove Hospital has provided EMS service to the community since 1982.

The new ambulance is one of 3 new vehicles purchased within the last 18 months.

“That’s the reason we wanted to have this event today, so that Grove community, the Grove School District could see what they have provided and what we’re trying to provide in return back to them. They’ve help fund this program and we want them to all know we’re doing our best everyday to provide a good service,” said Corey Reeves, Grove EMS Director.

Since 2020, the Grove EMS Board has invested more than $750,000 into new emergency vehicles.