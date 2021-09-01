New $20 million MSSU dorm features movie theater, unique amenities; photos

JOPLIN, Mo. – MSSU’s new residence hall is a large, open, modern complex that is unique to other dormitories on campus. Lion Village is meant to allow students to gather, study and relax in designated spaces.

“The big focus of this building was community space,” said MSSU’s Director of Residence Life Josh Doak.

The four-story, 92,000 square-foot, nearly $20 million building currently houses 229 students, with a capacity for 304.

Lion Village features a 12-person movie theater, 10-person meeting room, eight laundry rooms with unlimited access, common areas, private study rooms and a learning center.

Each private study room features a TV that students can utilize to present materials and more, while the learning center offers movable white boards, dividers and furniture.





Common area





Movie theater



Learning center



Private study room



4-person suite

POD restroom



For housing, there are three types of living units at Lion Village. That includes 88 traditional two-person and private one-person units, and 32 four-person suites. The suites include a living room, kitchen and two full restrooms. Each unit features WiFi, its own thermostat and a ceiling fan.

Exclusive to Lion Village, the building features two “POD” restrooms on each floor for students living in traditional and private units. POD restrooms are individual bathrooms grouped together that include a shower, toilet and sink inside each room.

With some of the older dormitories being renovated, it was necessary for Lion Village to be built. The future of Missouri Southern’s students was also a core incentive for the construction of the building. “We want to build our on-campus population because our statistics show that students who live on campus are more likely to be persistent and graduate,” said Doak.

Fundamentally fully complete, the project began about two years ago, with about 18 months spent on construction. Some little things, like furniture or certain features, are still in the works.

To learn more about Lion Village, visit MSSU’s website.