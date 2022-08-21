NEVADA, Mo. — A very young Nevada resident will be kicking off Down Syndrome Awareness Month in a very unique way.

Meet three year old Owen Jones – who absolutely loves music, dancing, sports and can even communicate through sign language.

Owen meets no strangers and his parents say he makes everyone smile wherever they go.

The “National Down Syndrome Society” chose Owen to be featured on the Jumbo-Tron in New York City’s Time Square.

His smiling face will shine over Times Square on September 17th to kick off National Down Syndrome Awareness month in October.

The NDSS says featuring these images promotes value, acceptance and inclusion of people with down syndrome in a very visible way.

Owen’s mom, Renee, says she was thrilled to hear Owen was chosen and hopes to keep fighting negative stigmas often associated with down syndrome.

“What’s even cooler is just because we’re from a small town of Nevada and he’s just awesome and he’s just a big deal, and so, the more people that see how cute and adorable he is, the better. Like I said, the stigma there is that, it’s scary and there’s nothing scary about Owen, he’s magical,” said Renee jones, Owen’s mom.

Owen even has his own Tik Tok account with almost 40,000 followers and a viral video that has 4 million views.

You can follow his Tik Tok account: @owentheomazing